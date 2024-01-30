Patron Partners LLC Reduces Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Patron Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,979 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,351,000 after buying an additional 2,764,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.3 %

Crown Castle stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.62. The stock had a trading volume of 689,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,474. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.