Patron Partners LLC Sells 2,389 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Patron Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,271,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

