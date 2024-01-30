Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Up 3.9%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.26. 1,867,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,866,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTEN. Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 592,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 123,633 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 46,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

