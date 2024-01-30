PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,700 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 267,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
PAVmed stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.32. 6,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,726. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.86. PAVmed has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $9.36.
PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. PAVmed had a negative return on equity of 532.56% and a negative net margin of 4,660.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that PAVmed will post -10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.
