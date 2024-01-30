Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,031 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $30,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $101,952,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,063,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 38.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,990,000 after acquiring an additional 257,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,749.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,467,000 after acquiring an additional 177,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.65.

Shares of PCTY opened at $158.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.06 and a 200-day moving average of $179.77. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $139.40 and a 1 year high of $235.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

