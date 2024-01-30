PayPal USD (PYUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.75 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $300.88 million and approximately $11.75 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 301,175,241 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 301,175,241.4. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99947063 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $12,369,187.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

