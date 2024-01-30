PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Short Interest Up 16.4% in January

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,180,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 30,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $130.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PDD has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $152.99.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. PDD's revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PDD by 294.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PDD in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

