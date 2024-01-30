Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Short Interest Up 17.1% in January

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,060,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 47,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
A number of brokerages have commented on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.
Shares of PTON opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.83.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.
