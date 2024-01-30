Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.150-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Pentair also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15 to $4.25 EPS.

PNR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.18. 1,292,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,454. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pentair has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.79.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pentair from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.13.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,269,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

