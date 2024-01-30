Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15 to $4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of +2 to +3% yr/yr or $4.187 billion to $4.228 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.13.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $73.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,804. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79. Pentair has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after buying an additional 1,526,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pentair by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after buying an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,269,000 after buying an additional 83,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

