Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.5-61.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.46 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.27. 46,766,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,520,121. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $153.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

