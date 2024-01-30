Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 9.36%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of PBSV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. 10,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. Pharma-Bio Serv has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Pharma-Bio Serv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

