Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Short Interest Up 15.7% in January

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 7,080,000 shares. Approximately 30.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 573,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,722,502 shares of company stock valued at $30,159,803. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ PHAT traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. 46,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,964. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.46. The firm has a market cap of $404.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.19. Equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.