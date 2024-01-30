Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 484.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

