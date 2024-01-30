Piper Sandler Increases SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $58.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.77.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SLG stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,419,000 after buying an additional 315,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,022,000 after buying an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,372,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,562,000 after buying an additional 403,257 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,573,000 after buying an additional 1,924,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,807,000 after buying an additional 400,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

