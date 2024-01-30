Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$7.79-8.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$8.31-8.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.50 billion. Polaris also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.786-8.244 EPS.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.30.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,894. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

