PotCoin Trading 193.6% Higher This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 169.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 193.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $54.82 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00156787 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009166 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002282 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.