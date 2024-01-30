Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading Down 6.4%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $7.01. 78,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 523,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

PRME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRME. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Prime Medicine by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

