Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Sets New 12-Month High at $230.83

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $230.83 and last traded at $230.83, with a volume of 3990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Primerica’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $425.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 20,472.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

