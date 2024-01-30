PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Raised to C$6.25 at Raymond James

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 171.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$5.74 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.10.

Get PRO Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PRV.UN

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of CVE:PRV.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.30. 80,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,855. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.30.

(Get Free Report)

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.