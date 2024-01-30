Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) is Patron Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Patron Partners LLC lessened its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares makes up about 9.2% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Patron Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 417.5% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 30,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 131.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.47. 84,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,193. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.