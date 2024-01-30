Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 36,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

PROV traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PROV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

