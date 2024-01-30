PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after buying an additional 1,189,025 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at $72,236,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at $43,148,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at $39,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PTC opened at $184.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $184.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.