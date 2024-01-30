PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.0 %

PHM opened at $106.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $51.93 and a 52 week high of $109.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,745,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,523,000 after purchasing an additional 585,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

