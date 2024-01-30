QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) CFO Sells $414,251.00 in Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $414,251.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.01. 20,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,096. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $62.94.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QCR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCRH

Institutional Trading of QCR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 172.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 69.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.