Qorvo (QRVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Qorvo to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Qorvo has set its Q3 guidance at $1.65 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. On average, analysts expect Qorvo to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Qorvo stock opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -103.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 227.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 113.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.94.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

