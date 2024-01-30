QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QUIK. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

QUIK stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.70 million, a P/E ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 1.57. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $70,945.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $70,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $291,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,637 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $88,665.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,536.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,799 shares of company stock valued at $345,745. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter worth $55,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

