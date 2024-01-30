RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of RADCOM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

RADCOM Stock Performance

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $142.98 million, a P/E ratio of 138.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the third quarter worth $11,181,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in RADCOM by 7.5% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 690,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 47,901 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in RADCOM by 17.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in RADCOM by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in RADCOM by 23.1% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

