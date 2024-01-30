Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,758.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,431 shares of company stock worth $2,408,406. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,233,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rambus by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Stock Up 2.5 %

Rambus stock opened at $73.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

