Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 323,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of REEMF opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Rare Element Resources has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

