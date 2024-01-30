Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Insider Purchases $101,765.16 in Stock

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) insider Value Llp Ima purchased 51,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $101,765.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,011,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,141.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Value Llp Ima also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Value Llp Ima acquired 46,241 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,557.18.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. 113,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,196. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.40. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.64.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $107,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAVE. StockNews.com began coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

