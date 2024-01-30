Raymond James Boosts Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $89.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 2.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of MMSI opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

