Raymond James Increases Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target to C$10.25

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$10.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.
Slate Grocery REIT Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of SGR.UN stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.61. 67,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,980. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of C$9.56 and a 12 month high of C$16.38. The company has a market cap of C$743.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.84.
About Slate Grocery REIT
