Raymond James Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $65.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WDC. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Fox Advisors upgraded Western Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.33.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Digital will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 65,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $2,809,651.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 396,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,033,413.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961,971 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $399,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,074,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,982,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Western Digital by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,382,000 after buying an additional 1,474,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

