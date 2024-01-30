Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stake Cut by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,004,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,867 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 4.72% of Rayonier worth $198,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 22.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Rayonier by 12.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYN. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Rayonier Stock Down 0.1 %

RYN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.93. 56,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,870. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.12%.

Rayonier Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

