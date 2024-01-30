RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Kao bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $26,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,946,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao bought 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $26,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 447,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,946,465.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee Joyce Wong acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.82 per share, with a total value of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,477.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,912 shares of company stock worth $227,630. Corporate insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RBB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

RBB Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,083. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.98.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

