Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.87. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

