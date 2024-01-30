Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $193,320.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,571.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $193,320.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,574 over the last 90 days. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.