Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RWT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of RWT opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 641.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

