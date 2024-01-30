Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Purchased by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Regal Rexnord accounts for approximately 3.6% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $27,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRX. TheStreet downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RRX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.73. The company had a trading volume of 38,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,979. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $166.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

