Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $958.48

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $958.48 and last traded at $955.78, with a volume of 19778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $955.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,076.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $921.48.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $874.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $828.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $103.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,875,245. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

