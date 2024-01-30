Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stephens from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Renasant stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 26,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,327. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. Renasant has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $230.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $19,074,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Renasant by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after acquiring an additional 282,738 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 2,244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 279,957 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Renasant by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 235,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

