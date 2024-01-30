Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $9.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Repay in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Repay by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Repay by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Repay stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $804.16 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Repay had a negative net margin of 14.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $74.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Repay will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

