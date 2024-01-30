ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 224.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,729. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

ResMed Price Performance

RMD opened at $191.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.74%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.