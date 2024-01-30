ResMed (NYSE:RMD) PT Raised to $195.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.60.

NYSE RMD opened at $191.23 on Friday. ResMed has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

