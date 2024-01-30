Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $36.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.12.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

