Reviewing AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) & Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) and AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Navigator shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of AltaGas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Navigator alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navigator and AltaGas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator $473.79 million 2.54 $53.47 million $1.00 16.14 AltaGas N/A N/A N/A $1.10 19.10

Dividends

Navigator has higher revenue and earnings than AltaGas. Navigator is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AltaGas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Navigator pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. AltaGas pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Navigator pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AltaGas pays out 136.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Navigator and AltaGas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator 13.99% 5.96% 3.22% AltaGas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Navigator and AltaGas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 0 1 0 3.00 AltaGas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navigator presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.52%. AltaGas has a consensus price target of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 22.97%. Given AltaGas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AltaGas is more favorable than Navigator.

Summary

Navigator beats AltaGas on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navigator

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services. It operates a fleet of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was formerly known as Isle of Man public limited company and changed its name to Navigator Holdings Ltd. in 2006. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers. This segment also provides interstate natural gas transportation and storage services. The Midstream segment engages in the natural gas gathering and extraction with 1.2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of extraction processing capacity and approximately 1.2 Bcf/d of raw field gas processing capacity; natural gas gathering and extraction business; fractionation and liquids handling business; and natural gas and natural gas liquids marketing activities. It also engages in LPG exports and distribution, logistics, trucking and rail terminals, and liquid storage businesses. In addition, the company operates gas-fired power generation and distribution assets with a generating capacity of 508 MW of power in California. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers primarily in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. AltaGas Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.