Reviewing Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) & DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) and DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Enterprise and DHC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -146.62% -148.18% -91.89% DHC Acquisition N/A -19.90% 3.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super League Enterprise and DHC Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $19.68 million 0.47 -$85.45 million ($16.81) -0.13 DHC Acquisition N/A N/A $7.21 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

DHC Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Super League Enterprise.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Super League Enterprise and DHC Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00 DHC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Super League Enterprise currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.18%. Given Super League Enterprise’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than DHC Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHC Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.6% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of DHC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of DHC Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DHC Acquisition beats Super League Enterprise on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology and technology-enabled business in the automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense, enterprise software, or E-commerce sectors. DHC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas. DHC Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of DHC Sponsor, LLC.

