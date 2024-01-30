RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Short Interest Up 14.1% in January

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

RingCentral Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,344 shares of company stock worth $3,733,591 over the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.95.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

