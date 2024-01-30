Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $45.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $57.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of CALX traded down $11.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.13. 6,030,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,897. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Calix during the second quarter worth about $1,107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Calix by 4.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Calix by 10.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 524,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 47,676 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 35.5% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,979,000 after acquiring an additional 91,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Calix by 12.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 224,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

